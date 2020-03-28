Quiz: Name The Historic Munster Side Which Won The 2008 Heineken Cup

After a disappointing 2006/2007 European campaign, Munster were back on track a season later with the final destination once again being Cardiff’s Millenium Stadium.

The stage of their maiden Heineken Cup victory just two years previously, Munster went into the final where they met Toulouse who contained some French rugby royalty in the shape of Fabien Pelous, William Servat, Thierry Dusautoir, Maxime Medard and Cédric Heymans to name just a few.

Nevertheless, Munster prevailed with a 61st penalty edging them 16-13 in front. The men in red then deployed their famous ‘pick and go’ strategy which kept the ball out of Toulouse’s hands for long periods, enough to see them clinch what would turn out to be their most recent European title.

This match took place almost 12 years ago and we want to test your knowledge of this famous team which was littered with Irish and international talent.

You have five minutes to name all of the 22 players who were named in the squad on that fateful day.

Best of luck and let us know how you get on in the comments!





WhatsApp Email 433 Shares