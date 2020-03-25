Home Rugby Quiz: Name This Era-Defining Munster Team From 2006 Heineken Cup Final

Quiz: Name This Era-Defining Munster Team From 2006 Heineken Cup Final

Sean McMahon March 25, 2020

14 years ago Munster finally got their hands on the holy grail. 

After so many heartbreaks in the Heineken Cup, the men from Munster finally reached the promised land and were crowned European champions on an unforgettable day at Cardiff’s Millenium Stadium.

That nail-biting 23-19 victory over Biarritz set the scene for numerous documentaries, autobiographies and books and now we want to test your knowledge of that famous Saturday in May.

Munster Quiz

You have five minutes to name the matchday 22 which lined out for Munster that day. You don’t need the full names of the players, surnames will also work here.

If you can’t access the quiz below, please click here.


