Munster & Leinster Name Teams For Sold Out Thomond Park Derby

Munster and Leinster have both named their teams ahead of Saturday’s mouthwatering clash at Thomond Park in the Guinness PRO14.

Both teams enter this match on the back of Interpro wins. Munster beat Connacht at the Sportsground in Galway last weekend while Leinster put 54 points on Ulster at the RDS in what was a highly entertaining game.

Munster make seven changes from the team which was named against Connacht with Mike Haley, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Nick McCarthy, Fineen Wycherley, Tommy O’Donnell and Jack O’Donoghue all named to start.

Joey Carbery has been named on the bench and is set to make his first Munster appearance of the season.

Munster: Mike Haley; Dan Goggin, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy; Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (C); Tommy O’Donnell, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Darren O’Shea, Jack O’Sullivan, Neil Cronin, Joey Carbery, Calvin Nash.

Leinster meanwhile have named Ross Byrne to start at out-half after successfully recovering from a dead leg.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back with Adam Byrne on the right-wing and James Lowe selected on the left. In the centre, Conor O’Brien starts in the 12 jersey with Jimmy O’Brien outside him.

Jamison Gibson-Park is joined by Ross Byrne in the half-backs while up front, Ed Byrne, James Tracy and Andrew Porter start in the front row.

Devin Toner packs down in the second-ro alongside captain Scott Fardy.

In the back row, Josh Murphy is selected at blindside, with Will Connors at openside and Caelan Doris at number eight.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan, Adam Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien, Conor O’Brien, James Lowe, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ed Byrne, James Tracy, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy (C), Josh Murphy, Will Connors, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Ross Moloney, Scott Penny, Rowan Osborne, Ciaran Frawley, Tommy O’Brien.