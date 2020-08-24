Munster & Leinster issue injury updates after bruising battle in the Aviva

Mixed news on the injury front.

Munster and Leinster have both issued injury updates today after Saturday’s thrilling Guinness Pro14 clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Both teams brought incredible intensity which saw Leinster edge out with a 27-25 victory. However, the 80 minutes of action resulted in a number of injuries to both sets of players.

Leinster & Munster Injury Updates

Leinster

For Leinster, Josh van der Flier (hand), Cian Healy (arm) and Johnny Sexton (thumb) were all withdrawn in the second half as a precaution but the eastern province have confirmed that the trio are expected to be available for their match with Ulster on Saturday.

Dave Kearney also pulled up with a hamstring injury in the second half against Munster and Leinster have confirmed that he will not be available for the weekend.

Rhys Ruddock and Tadhg Furlong missed out on selection last weekend due to minor quad and back injuries, respectively. They will continue to be monitored this week before a decision is made on their availability.

Vakh Abdaladze had a procedure on a back problem and he will be monitored over the coming weeks while long-term absentee Dan Leavy will look to increase his training load this week.

Munster

For Munster, they have confirmed that three of their key players will all undergo scans today.

RG Snyman was removed after just seven minutes with a serious-looking knee injury. He will undergo an MRI today to determine the extent of the damage.

Dave Kilcoyne will also undergo an MRI to assess his ankle injury. Jean Kleyn will undergo further imaging today on a neck injury.

James Cronin will undergo rehab this week after pulling out of the starting XV with a low-grade groin problem. Jack O’Donoghue will follow the return to play protocols after suffering a concussion in training last week.

In better news for the southern province, Mike Haley will return to training this week. The fullback is after recovering from a calf problem.

Leinster face Ulster on Saturday which is essentially a dead rubber. Both sides have already assured their place in the Pro14 semi-finals.

Munster, meanwhile, will be looking for a win over Connacht to book their place in a last-four clash with Leinster.

