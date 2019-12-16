Munster Issue Injury Update After Saracens Battle

Munster Rugby have issued an injury update after Saturday’s loss to Saracens at Allianz Park in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The southern province have provided an update on Peter O’Mahony who pulled out of Saturday’s clash due a groin injury he picked up in the warm-up. Munster have confirmed that their captain has sustained a low-grade adductor injury.

Tadhg Beirne, who was stretchered off the pitch in the first half with a serious-looking ankle injury, will undergo surgery on what has now been confirmed as an ankle fracture.

Tighthead prop John Ryan, who also left the fray in the first half, has suffered a calf strain and he will now rehabilitate the injury with the medical department.

Andrew Conway will follow the return to play protocols after he left the pitch for a HIA in the second half.

In some positive news, Munster have confirmed that loosehead props Dave Kilcoyne (calf) and Jeremy Loughman (ankle) will both return to training this week ahead of Saturday night’s trip to Galway to take on Connacht.

Continuing to rehab: Rhys Marshall (knee), Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Joey Carbery (ankle), Ciaran Parker (calf), Darren Sweetnam (hamstring).