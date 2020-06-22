Munster Provide Injury Update On Joey Carbery And Tadhg Beirne

Munster Rugby have issued a squad update as the southern province begin their first day of training ahead of the season restart which is expected at the end of August.

On the injury front, Joey Carbery is still rehabbing his wrist and ankle injuries but he is expected to return to action in September.

Tadhg Beirne, another long-term absentee who suffered an ankle injury against Saracens in the Champions Cup, is rehabbing well and is expected to be fit in time for interprovincial derbies at the end of August.

In addition to Beirne, Munster have confirmed that Keith Earls, Calvin Nash and new signing, Damian De Allende, have short-term injuries but they are expected to be fit in time for the resumption of the season.

Elsewhere, John Ryan has undergone a minor operation on his shoulder while Academy quartet Thomas Ahern (lock), Jake Flannery (out-half/full-back), James French (prop) and Ben Healy (out-half) are training with the senior squad.

The rest of the Academy have not returned to training due to the requirement to limit numbers in Munster’s High Performance Centre.

Finally, CJ Stander and Chris Cloete are currently undergoing a 14-day isolation period after returning from South Africa.