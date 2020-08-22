Massive blow for Munster as RG Snyman & Dave Kilcoyne suffer injuries

Not what Munster fans wanted to see.

Munster were dealt an early blow in their Guinness Pro14 clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium as Dave Kilcoyne and RG Snyman both went off with injuries.

Kilcoyne was originally named on the bench but a pre-match injury to James Cronin saw the Limerick man promoted to the starting team. However, he only lasted seven minutes as he went off with what looks to be an ankle injury.

Snyman went off at the same time as Kilcoyne. During a lineout, the towering South African stole a Leinster throw but he landed heavily on one leg which looks to have caused a knee injury.

Snyman made a superb impact in his few minutes on the field but his debut was cut short as left the field after just seven minutes.

Snyman was replaced by Jean Kleyn in the second-row.

The southern province didn’t let that setback damage them as they scored through Andrew Conway soon after before Cian Healy levelled the scoring off the back of a driving Leinster maul.

Both sides traded penalties to keep the match in the melting pot at 10-10 before Hanrahan continued his form off the tee to give Munster a 13-10 with halftime approaching.

However, at the death of the first half, Garry Ringrose went over for Leinster’s second try to give his side a 17-13 lead at halftime.

