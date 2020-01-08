Munster Add Three Youngsters To European Squad Ahead Of Racing Clash

Munster have added three fresh faces to their European squad ahead of their season-defining Heineken Champions Cup clash with Racing 92.

The southern province go into Sunday’s clash with Racing 92 in Paris knowing that a win will be necessary to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive. Johann van Graan’s side welcome Ospreys to Thomond Park in the final round next weekend.

Ahead of the clash, Munster have added scrum-half Craig Casey, back-row Gavin Coombes and Academy hooker Diarmuid Barron to their European squad.

The three players who have dropped out in their place are Jed Holloway (who finished up his short-term loan), Alby Mathewson (who departed the province in November) and the injured Tadhg Beirne.

Barron is now the fourth Munster Academy player to be included in the overall 41-man European squad, joining Keynan Knox, Jack O’Sullivan and Ben Healy.

Munster are currently sweating on the fitness of JJ Hanrahan ahead of Sunday’s trip to Paris. Joey Carbery has been ruled out for the foreseeable future with a wrist injury while Tyler Bleyendaal remains sidelined with a neck issue.

If Hanrahan doesn’t recover in time from his hamstring injury, Munster could opt for Academy out-half Ben Healy or shift Rory Scannell to 10.

Munster will name their team on Friday for Sunday’s clash.

Elsewhere, Connacht have also added a player to their European squad ahead of Saturday’s visit of Toulouse to the Sportsground. Gavin Thornbury comes in for Sean Masterson.

Irish Provinces European Fixtures (all times local):

Saturday 11th January

Clermont v Ulster KO 2 pm

Connacht v Toulouse KO 3.15 pm

Sunday 12th January

Leinster v Lyon KO 1 pm

Racing 92 v Munster KO 3.15 pm