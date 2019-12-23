Hearing Confirmed For Munster Doctor After Jamie George Incident

EPCR have confirmed that a disciplinary hearing will take place in order to investigate the incident surrounding Munster doctor Jamie Kearns and Saracens and England international Jamie George.

In the second half of Saracens’ 15-6 win over Munster in Round 4 of the Heineken Champions Cup, it is alleged that Kearns directed an abusive comment, or comments, towards George.

This alleged comment subsequently caused a large scuffle on the side of the pitch in what was already a high tempered affair.

EPCR have now confirmed a formal hearing to investigate the incident will now take place.

“Following an investigation, EPCR has decided to bring a misconduct complaint against the Munster Rugby Team Doctor, Dr Jamie Kearns, arising from the Heineken Champions Cup fixture between Saracens and Munster on Saturday, 14 December 2019,” a statement read. “During the second half of the Round 4 match at Allianz Park, it is alleged that Dr Kearns directed an abusive comment, or comments, at the Saracens player, Jamie George, and that the comment, or comments, may have had the potential to bring the sport of rugby union, the Heineken Champions Cup, and/or EPCR into disrepute. “In making the alleged comment, or comments, Dr Kearns breached the Disciplinary Rules of the 2019/20 EPCR Participation Agreement. “An independent Disciplinary Committee to hear the misconduct complaint will be convened, and a date for the hearing will be announced as soon as practicable. “EPCR will not be commenting on this matter in the meantime.”