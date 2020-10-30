Munster and Connacht announce short-term deals due to injuries in key positions

Munster and Connacht both have problems in key positions.

Munster and Connacht will welcome new players into their squads on a short-term basis due to injuries they have at loosehead prop and second-row, respectively.

Munster have confirmed that Ulster Academy prop Callum Reid will join the province for six weeks due the injury crisis they are currently experiencing in that position.

The southern province are without the services of Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Liam O’Connor and Academy loosehead James French.

Kilcoyne recently underwent surgery on an ongoing ankle injury which has ruled him out for eight weeks while Loughman sustained a shoulder injury in training which has ruled him out for six weeks.

The only available loosehead props are James Cronin and the Academy’s Josh Wycherley who made his senior debut last weekend against the Cardiff Blues.

Reid has yet to make a senior appearance for Ulster but he was a part of the 2019 Ireland U20 Grand Slam winning team which included the likes of Craig Casey, Jake Flannery, Sean French, Jonathan Wren, Wycherley and John Hodnett.

Connacht, who are currently without second-rows Ultan Dillane and Quinn Roux due to international commitments and are also suffering from injuries in that position, have confirmed a short-term deal for Cormac Daly.

Daly is a former Ireland U20 international and most recently he was lining out for Clontarf in the AIL. Daly came through Leinster’s underage systems and represented their ‘A’ side. He also trained with Connacht last season.

Read More About: Callum Reid, connacht rugby, Cormac Daly, Guinness PRO14 2020/21, munster rugby