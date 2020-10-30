 Close sidebar

Munster and Connacht announce short-term deals due to injuries in key positions

by Sean McMahon
Munster Connacht

Munster and Connacht both have problems in key positions.

Munster and Connacht will welcome new players into their squads on a short-term basis due to injuries they have at loosehead prop and second-row, respectively.

Munster Connacht
Callum Reid

Munster have confirmed that Ulster Academy prop Callum Reid will join the province for six weeks due the injury crisis they are currently experiencing in that position.

The southern province are without the services of Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Liam O’Connor and Academy loosehead James French.

Kilcoyne recently underwent surgery on an ongoing ankle injury which has ruled him out for eight weeks while Loughman sustained a shoulder injury in training which has ruled him out for six weeks.

Dave Kilcoyne

The only available loosehead props are James Cronin and the Academy’s Josh Wycherley who made his senior debut last weekend against the Cardiff Blues.

Reid has yet to make a senior appearance for Ulster but he was a part of the 2019 Ireland U20 Grand Slam winning team which included the likes of Craig Casey, Jake Flannery, Sean French, Jonathan Wren, Wycherley and John Hodnett.

Connacht, who are currently without second-rows Ultan Dillane and Quinn Roux due to international commitments and are also suffering from injuries in that position, have confirmed a short-term deal for Cormac Daly.

Cormac Daly

Daly is a former Ireland U20 international and most recently he was lining out for Clontarf in the AIL. Daly came through Leinster’s underage systems and represented their ‘A’ side. He also trained with Connacht last season.

Read More About: , , , ,

Author: Sean McMahon

Sean is Deputy Editor and head rugby writer. You can contact him by email seanmc@punditarena.com or on Twitter

Related posts

Michael Conlan forced to pull out of world title eliminator with injury

Charges to be brought against 13 Barbarians players for breach of Covid protocols

Here’s your full team news ahead of Six Nations Super Saturday