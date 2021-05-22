15 years ago Munster finally got their hands on the holy grail by becoming European champions for the first time.

After so many heartbreaks in the Heineken Cup, the men from Munster finally reached the promised land and were crowned European champions on an unforgettable day at Cardiff’s Millenium Stadium.

That nail-biting 23-19 victory over Biarritz set the scene for numerous documentaries, autobiographies and books and now we want to test your knowledge of that famous Saturday in May.

You have five minutes to name the match-day 22 which lined out for Munster that day. You don’t need the full names of the players, surnames will also work here.

If you can’t access the quiz below, please click here.





If you enjoyed that Pundit Arena quiz, why not try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Quiz: Name 3 players who’ve scored a hat-trick in the Champions League, Premier League & FA Cup

Quiz: Can you name the most expensive forwards in football history?

Quiz: Name the players from these countries to have made the most appearances in the Premier League

Quiz: Name the Ireland players who earned the most caps between 2010 & 2020

Read More About: Heineken Cup, Munster Quiz, munster rugby, Rugby Quiz