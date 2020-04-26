“It’s Only The Start, You Know?” – Louth’s Michael McDonald Eyes Big Future

“You have to pinch yourself” and “it was a dream come true” are regular phrases in Louth native Michael McDonald’s vocabulary such has been the meteoric rise of the Irish born scrum-half in the last 12 months.

When we last spoke to the talented scrum-half, just under 12 months ago, he made his senior rugby debut for the Western Force in the Global Rapid Rugby competition. A fortnight later, McDonald made his Australia U20s debut against Japan in the U20 Oceania Championship.

Fast forward a year, and he has since played a pivotal role in guiding the Australia U20s to a World Cup final, which included a strong win over a much-fancied Ireland side, and perhaps his biggest achievement, securing a professional contract with the Waratahs and making his Super Rugby debut.

“Obviously, it was a dream come true,” McDonald tells Pundit Arena.

“It’s something you never really think that is going to happen but it kind of just falls into place as things go on. I never really imagined six months prior to that, even two months prior to that, that I’d be in a World Cup final.”

The young man from the Cooley Peninsula has blazed a trail through Australian rugby since his family moved to the land down under in the early part of the last decade.

His formative years in rugby took place at Dundalk Rugby Club and he describes his family as a “rugby-mad house”.

And it’s not hard to see why. His older brothers Gearoid and Cillian have both played at AIL level, while his father, Andrew, won a Provincial Towns Cup medal with Dundalk RFC in 1987, as did his older brother Cillian in 2011.

You immediately associate Rob and Dave Kearney with rugby in the Wee County and McDonald tells us that Rob sent him a message ahead of the U20 World Championship to wish him luck.

“Yeah, that was pre-tournament. He just wished me the best of luck which was pretty cool and it just shows the kind of fella that he is I suppose. Just the kind of character that he is.”

Competitions or matches can often be described as a rollercoaster but it couldn’t be more true in McDonald’s case in what he experienced at the U20 World Cup in Argentina.

“It was pretty special to me” is how McDonald described coming up against the country of his birth which naturally brought its own set of nerves and excitement.

In that pool clash with Ireland, the sides were evenly poised in a hugely entertaining match until Ryan Baird’s red card opened the door for the Junior Wallabies to eventually pull away in the second half.

McDonald then scored a crucial try and suffered a red card in their semi-final win over Argentina before facing an anxious wait to see if he would be available to play in the final.

He did play in the decider against France but it was heartbreak for McDonald and his teammates as Australia suffered a one-point defeat in agonising fashion.

“Initially I was just really disappointed in myself that I let the team down. That’s your first thought and the second thought is, “Jesus, will I get let off for next week?” We obviously had won and soon as you’ve won, and credit to our coaching staff and the staff back here in Australia, they were straight onto it and got me the best outcome possible.

“It was a bit of a rollercoaster of a match [the final]. We were in it the whole time. We had the chance to win it, unfortunately, we just couldn’t capitalise and France were obviously the better team on the day but it was a real fight between two quality sides. Just like all the other matches. But unfortunately, France just nipped us at the end.”

The whole experience of Argentina was made all the more special due to the presence of his family who travelled to the South American country to support him and his teammates – there were no fears of divided loyalties.

“I had my Dad and my older brother Gearoid came down. They spent three weeks in Argentina, which was unreal. They had their Wallabies jerseys on and actually, my Mam came over for the final as well which was surprising. She came over for the final which was really special. I had a bit of a crew there,” he laughs.

The competition also provided an opportunity for McDonald to get to know his peers from Ireland. He recalls an amusing anecdote of a chance encounter with the man who high-tackled his teammate, Will Harrison, in their clash with Ireland.

“I actually had a really good chat with Craig Casey and a couple of lads at the closing ceremony of the tournament which was really good just to have a chat with them. The funniest thing was, myself and Will Harrison, who got high-tackled from the Irish lock [Ryan Baird].

“We met him and his Dad in a barbershop afterwards and we were just having the craic and just joking around. It was pretty funny but they’re all really good lads and I had a good chat with them afterwards.”

Another milestone would soon follow as McDonald secured a move to the Waratahs after his exploits in Argentina. He admits there was a bit of “chit-chat” about potential moves elsewhere but once he was sold the vision of the Sydney based Super Rugby franchise and how he would get an opportunity to work with former Wallaby and Leinster scrum-half Chris Whitaker, it was a straight-forward decision.

“Pre World Cup there was a bit of chat about it and post the World Cup, I just came to the decision that it was the best for me in my career and the best for me in my development to jump ship over to Sydney and further my career over here in Sydney.

“There’s a bit of chit chat here and there. But as soon as I got talking to the Waratahs I took a real liking to them. They just seemed like a club, although we didn’t get off to the greatest start this year, just heading in the right direction with Rob Penney being appointed there as head coach. Obviously, there’s Chris Whitaker there who can help me along the way because he played a lot of rugby at a very high level for a lot of years and coached a lot of good teams.

“So a bit of a mentor for me as well and he’s helped me out big time. The decision was pretty easy to move to Sydney, to be honest.”

The opportunity to train with world-class players, such as Michael Hooper and Kurtley Beale, on a daily basis would also have no doubt been a contributing factor in the making the move.

“You’ve just got to be a sponge around those lads, they’ve got so much experience in the game and they’re some of the best players in the world. They’re up there with some of the best in the world. They’re really good lads as well. They look after us younger guys who are just coming into the programme.

“They make sure that you know how high they set the bar at the Waratahs and what the standards are around the club. But they’re also really good blokes, always willing to help if you ever need a hand doing anything whether it be on the field or off the field. Couldn’t say a bad word about them, they’re just top lads.”

McDonald’s Super Rugby debut came in the round six clash with Warren Gatland’s Chiefs in Wollongong last month. A disappointing result at the end, but a moment which will live long in the memory of the young scrum-half.

“One I’ll definitely remember forever. My family flew over from Perth and one of my good mates came down to Wollongong to watch the game. We were in the game up until the second half really but the Chiefs were just the better side on the day.

“A bit of a blowout but unbelievable experience to get on there and get the last 13 minutes. It’s something you remember forever, getting your cap presented to you by one of the senior lads and it’s a really special moment.”

With rugby all around the world now suspended due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it allows McDonald some time to reflect on what has been, in his own words, a “whirlwind” 12 months.

“It’s a bit of a whirlwind experience. All of a sudden, you go from not doing a whole lot to 12 months later, you’re making your Super Rugby debut. You have to pinch yourself.

“My parents always make sure they keep me quite grounded and make sure that I know how hard I have to work going forward.

“It’s only the start, you know?”

Stay tuned.