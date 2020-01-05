Michael Fatialofa To Remain In Hospital After Suffering Neck Injury

Worcester Warriors’ Michael Fatialofa is set to remain in hospital for a second night after the New Zealand second-row suffered a neck injury in his side’s loss to Saracens in the Gallagher Premiership on Saturday.

Fatialofa came on in the second half but was removed on a stretcher after carrying the ball into contact a minute into his introduction.

The 27-year-old former Hurricanes man was treated on the field for 15 minutes before being removed from the fray where he was transferred to St Mary’s Hospital at Paddington, in West London.

Worcester Warriors have released the following statement through their club website.

“Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa will spend a second night in St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington where his condition continues to be assessed.

“Fatialofa was taken from the pitch on a stretcher after he was injured in a collision shortly after he came on as a replacement in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership match against Saracens at Allianz Park.

“We will provide a further update on Michael’s condition when we have one. “On behalf of Michael we would like to thank all those who have passed on messages of support and concern.”