Michael Fatialofa Set For Surgery After Serious Neck Injury

Worcester Warriors’ Michael Fatialofa will undergo surgery after the New Zealand second-row suffered a serious neck injury in his side’s clash with Saracens at the weekend.

Fatialofa came on in the second half but was removed on a stretcher after carrying the ball into contact a minute into his introduction.

The 27-year-old former Hurricanes man was treated on the field for 15 minutes before being removed from the fray where he was transferred to St Mary’s Hospital at Paddington, in West London.

Fatialofa has remained in hospital since the incident and he will now undergo surgery to help alleviate the pressure on his spinal cord caused by bruising and swelling.

The club have released the following statement:

Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa is to undergo surgery at St Mary’s Hospital in London. Michael received an injury to his neck during Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership match against Saracens at Allianz Park which left him with reduced power and sensation in his arms and legs. He was taken to St. Mary’s hospital in Paddington where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit. He is fully awake and alert and has his family with him. Initial scans were positive showing no broken bones, however, he has some bruising and swelling on his spinal cord.

He will undergo surgery this evening in order to relieve the pressure caused by the bruising and help restore function. Nick Tait, Warriors’ Club Doctor, and the club’s medical team are in daily contact with Michael’s neurosurgeon. Michael and his wife, Tatiana, have been overwhelmed by messages and offers of support from the rugby community across the world. Warriors players, staff and club co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, have also been closely involved in supporting Michael and his family. We will issue a further update on Michael’s condition when appropriate.