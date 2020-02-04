“We Feel He’s Ready” – Farrell Backs Max Deegan To Shine On Test Debut

In what is just Andy Farrell’s second game in charge of Ireland, the head coach looks set to hand out his third Test debut after he selected Leinster back-row, Max Deegan, on the bench for Saturday’s clash with Wales.

Ronan Kelleher made his debut from the bench last weekend against Scotland and Caelan Doris started that game at number eight, but his first international appearance was cut cruelly short when he suffered a head knock within five minutes of the first half.

Doris is unavailable to play this weekend and as a result, Peter O’Mahony comes straight into the starting XV which leave Deegan an opportunity to impress at some stage from the bench.

Deegan has amassed a serious body of work in recent seasons with Leinster with 60 senior appearances already under the belt for the 23-year-old.

In their brief appearances at the weekend, both Doris and Kelleher didn’t look one bit out of place and Farrell believes Deegan can follow that trend on Saturday afternoon.

“He’s got all the attributes of a great back-rower. You go into the unknown a little bit with international rugby but we feel he is ready. His ball-playing ability, his spatial awareness coming on to the ball and using his footwork.

“He’s got nice soft hands at the same time. He’s got good leg drive in his carry. He’s a great all-round footballer and we think he will add a dimension to us, especially in attack off the bench.”

Farrell also confirmed that he wants to give Doris extra time to recover due to the fact that the 21-year-old Mayo native has already suffered a head knock this season.

In Dave Kilcoyne’s case, he has been named on the bench but Farrell seems confident that the powerful Limerick man will come through his return to play protocols so that doesn’t change. If not, then British & Irish Lion Jack McGrath is waiting in reserve.

“Dave is going through HIA. He is fine at this moment in time and he has a couple of days to get through and we have Jack McGrath on stand-by.

“It’s not tricky. We train anyway. Dave is part of the reviews and walk-throughs. He’s in a good place to come off the bench.”

Farrell added:

“Caelan had already had a knock this year, he’s a young boy and I think we’re doing the right thing by the young kid to let him recover properly. He’s in good spirits. Dave Kilcoyne was as bright as a button straight after the game and he’s in flying form.”

Farrell also confirmed that Will Addison was unavailable for selection due to an ongoing calf issue.