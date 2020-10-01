A huge blow.

Manu Tuilagi has suffered an Achilles tendon injury which will see him unavailable for a considerable amount of time.

Tuilagi suffered the injury early on in Sale Sharks’ impressive 34-14 win over the Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Garden on Tuesday night.

The England centre was seen with a pair of crutches afterwards as he sat with his teammates in the stands which would have caused huge concern to England head coach Eddie Jones and Sale Director of Rugby Steve Diamond.

Manu Tuilagi injury

The club have now confirmed those fears as Diamond confirmed today that Tuilagi tore his Achilles tendon and will be out of action for six months.

This will, of course, be a huge blow for Sale who could be set for the Premiership playoffs as they currently lie in fourth place with just one regular-season game remaining.

England will also be without their powerful centre for a whole host of fixtures. England play their final 2020 Six Nations game at the end of the month before four fixtures in November for the inaugural Autumn Nations League.

The timeline of Tuilagi’s injury will also likely see him miss the entirety of the 2021 Six Nations as well.

Considering Tuilagi’s form, he would have likely been picked by Warren Gatland for the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

The former Wales head coach will certainly hope he can get some games under his belt and return to full fitness before the tour begins next summer.

