Blow For England As Mako Vunipola Absent From Squad For Ireland Clash

Mako Vunipola has not been included in England’s 33-man squad as Eddie Jones’ side begin preparations for the visit of Ireland to Twickenham on Sunday in round three of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations.

The RFU released a squad update this afternoon and it confirmed that Vunipola has travelled back to Tonga due to “family reasons”.

This will come as a major blow to Jones as he now loses one his strongest ball-carriers and with Mako’s brother Billy also unavailable due to injury, England’s power in contact has taken a hit.

In more positive news, Manu Tuilagi has been included in the squad and Jones will hope the Leicester Tigers centre will be fit for Sunday’s visit of Andy Farrell’s side.

33-man England Squad

Forwards

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

George Kruis (Saracens)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints)

Joe Marler (Harlequins)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby)

Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens)

Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)

Owen Farrell (Saracens)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints)

Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby)

Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby)

Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby)

Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers)

Jacob Umaga (Wasps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Apprentice player

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)