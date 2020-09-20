Quiz: Name every member of the 2017 British & Irish Lions squad

This is tough.

In our latest rugby quiz, we want you to name every player that was named in the 2017 British and Irish Lions squad.

The Lions created history that year by securing a series draw against the All Blacks in what was an enthralling couple of weeks in New Zealand.

In this rugby quiz, we want you to name 49 different players – yes, 49 who were on that Lions tour.

If you remember, after the initial squad was announced, there was a number of withdrawals due to injury while this also occurred throughout the tour as well.

And of course, who can forget the controversial ‘Geography Six’? – The six players that Warren Gatland called up ahead of the second Test with the All Blacks in order to ‘protect’ the matchday 23.

They’re all here and we want you to name every single player.

To help you along, we have provided the position of each player and whether they were a late call-up or injury withdrawal.

You have 10 minutes to name them all.

Good luck and let us know how you get on!

