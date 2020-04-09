Quiz: Can You Name The Oldest Players For The Lions In The Last 20 Years?

In our latest rugby quiz, we’re looking at some of the oldest players to have represented the British and Irish Lions.

Specifically, we’re looking at the last 20 years, so, from the 2001 tour to the 2017 tour.

We’re also only looking at players who played in Test matches throughout the tour – we’re not including midweek games.

We’ve included the age of the player, the position of the player and the particular tour so you have some hints to help you along.

There are 17 players included here and you have 10 minutes to get them all. As expected, the list mainly consists of forwards rather than backs.

Here’s a little hint to help you get started.

Don’t forget to check out our previous rugby quizzes at the bottom of this article.

Best of luck, and please let us know how you get on in the Facebook comments!





