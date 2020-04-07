Quiz: Can You Name Every Lions Captain From The Last 20 Years?

In our latest rugby quiz, we’re shifting focus from Irish rugby to the British and Irish Lions.

We’re going to start off with a relatively simple one by asking you to name every player to have captained the Lions in a Test match in the last 20 years.

We can’t reiterate this enough, this quiz doesn’t include players who captained during the midweek games (sorry, guys).

So from the 1993 tour to the 2017 tour, can you name every player to have captained the Lions in a Test match.

To make it a little more difficult, we’ve thrown in a curveball from the 2005 tour. The Lions actually played Argentina in a Test match before they departed to New Zealand for that ill-fated and infamous campaign.

There are nine different players for you to get and we’re giving you just five minutes to get them all.

We’ve also included the years in which the respective players were the captain and the number of times they led the side.

Please share this quiz with your friends if you think they would enjoy it.

Best of luck and let us know how you do in the comments!





