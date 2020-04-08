Gatland Eyes All Blacks Lions Decider Ahead Of Springboks Tour

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland would like to see his side face off against the All Blacks next year before they travel to South Africa to take on the Springboks in a three-Test tour.

The match would be billed as a “decider” after the Lions secured a dramatic series draw against the All Blacks during the 2017 tour.

The former Wales and Ireland head coach who is now currently in charge of Super Rugby side, the Chiefs, believes that the match could generate up to £5 million in revenue, a sum which would be difficult to ignore considering the financial crisis facing the sport of rugby union worldwide.

“I’ve spoken to Mark Robinson (New Zealand Rugby chief executive) about a warm-up game for the Lions and he was potentially talking about the New Zealand Maoris,” Gatland told Sky Sport NZ.

“But is it something that the All Blacks go up there for? A decider before we go off to South Africa at the end of June next year.

“Potentially it’s an opportunity to make £4 million or £5 million from a game like that and put some money back into the coffers that we’re going to need.”

Back in 2017, the third deciding Test at Eden Park ended in a 15-15 draw which led to the strange scenario of respective captains Kieran Read and Sam Warburton both lifting the trophy after the game.

There is a sense of unfinished business and the match would provide the perfect warm-up for the Lions before they take on the world champions in their own backyard. London’s Twickenham Stadium, Cardiff Principality Stadium and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield are being mooted as the possible venues.

The Lions will take on the Springboks in three Tests which are due to be played on July 24th, July 31st and August 7th 2021.