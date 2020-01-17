James Ryan Returns As Leinster Eye Top European Seeding

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has named his team to take on Benetton in the final pool round of the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday (KO 1 pm).

The eastern province travel to Italy to take on Benetton and they have been boosted by the return of James Ryan who has been missing in recent weeks due to a calf injury.

Leinster have long been guaranteed a place in the knockout stages and they will be determined to finish their pool campaign on a high with a win over their Italian opponents.

A bonus-point win for Leinster would guarantee top seeding going into the knockout stages and as a result, a home quarter-final and a home semi-final, should they reach that stage.

The backline remains unchanged from the win over Lyon last weekend while in the forwards, Cian Healy retains his place in the front row where he is joined by Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter.

Devin Toner remains at loosehead lock and Ryan returns to partner him in the engine room.

In the back-row, Josh van der Flier retains his place at openside flanker while Max Deegan shifts from number eight to blindside. Caelan Doris comes in to start at number eight.

Leinster Team v Benetton (caps in brackets):

15. Jordan Larmour (45)

14. Dave Kearney (145)

13. Garry Ringrose (71)

12. Robbie Henshaw (43)

11. James Lowe (40)

10. Ross Byrne (83)

9. Luke McGrath (120) CAPTAIN

1. Cian Healy (215)

2. Seán Cronin (177)

3. Andrew Porter (61)

4. Devin Toner (243)

5. James Ryan (36)

6. Max Deegan (59)

7. Josh van der Flier (79)

8. Caelan Doris (28)

16. James Tracy (105)

17. Peter Dooley (72)

18. Tadhg Furlong (107)

19. Ross Molony (92)

20. Rhys Ruddock (168)

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (84)

22. Ciarán Frawley (21)

23. Rob Kearney (216)

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

