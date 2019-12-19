Leinster Name Exciting Team For Interpro Battle With Ulster

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has named an exciting team for the visit of Ulster to the RDS on Friday night (KO 7.35 pm) in the Guinness PRO14.

The eastern province have made wholesale changes to their matchday squad from their bonus-point win over the Northampton Saints at the Aviva Stadium last weekend.

There is, however, an interesting blend of youth and experience throughout the team as many of Leinster’s younger players look to impress in what should be an exciting game.

In the front-row, Ireland international Sean Cronin makes a welcome return to the side having not played any rugby since the World Cup due to an ongoing neck issue.

He will pack down alongside Peter Dooley and Andrew Porter in the front-row. Scott Fardy captains the side from the second-row alongside Josh Murphy while the back-row is made up of Will Connors, Scott Penny and Max Deegan.

In the half-backs, the experienced Jamison Gibson-Park partners Harry Byrne while Robbie Henshaw starts at 12 where he will be joined by Tommy O’Brien who will make his Leinster debut.

The back-three has an experienced look to it as Cian Kelleher and Fergus McFadden start on the wings with Rob Kearney at fullback.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Rob Kearney (214)

14. Fergus McFadden (180)

13. Tommy O’Brien (0)

12. Robbie Henshaw (41)

11. Cian Kelleher (10)

10. Harry Byrne (4)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (81)

1. Peter Dooley (68)

2. Seán Cronin (173)

3. Andrew Porter (58)

4. Scott Fardy (52) CAPTAIN

5. Josh Murphy (28)

6. Will Connors (10)

7. Scott Penny (9)

8. Max Deegan (56)

16. Bryan Byrne (45)

17. Cian Healy (213)

18. Jack Aungier (2)

19. Oisín Dowling (5)

20. Josh van der Flier (77)

21. Hugh O’Sullivan (18)

22. Ciarán Frawley (17)

23. Conor O’Brien (20)

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)