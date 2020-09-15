Leinster v Saracens: TV details for heavyweight European clash

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Leinster take on Saracens in the quarter-final of the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday, 19 September. Here is all you need to know including team news, kick-off times and TV details for this European encounter.

Who are Leinster playing?

The recently crowned Guinness PRO14 champions are taking on the reigning European champions Saracens at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The two sides are meeting each other once again a little over a year since they faced off at St James’ Park in Newcastle for the 2019 Champions Cup decider.

Mark McCall’s side prevailed on that day and in fact, this was the last match Leinster lost such has been the incredible form from Leo Cullen’s men in the last 12 months.

Saracens are without a number of players who featured on that day but they still remain formidable opposition despite their impending relegation from the Premiership due to breaches of the salary cap.

What is at stake?

This is a quarter-final so the winners will progress to the semi-finals where a meeting with either Racing 92 or Clermont Auvergne awaits.

Leinster cruised through the pool stage as they won six from six. The eastern province scored 28 tries (the most out of any other side) and conceded just nine (the joint-fewest out of any other side) in what was a hugely dominant display across six matches.

Saracens, meanwhile, found themselves in a difficult pool alongside Racing 92 and Munster. However, the English side prevailed as one of the best-placed runners-up to secure a spot in the quarter-finals behind the Parisians who finished in first.

What are Leinster’s and Saracens’ form going into this game?

As you are probably aware, Leinster have won every single game they have played this season. This puts them as deserved favourites for this weekend’s match. They haven’t been at their scintillating best since rugby returned but yet, they still win – a true sign of champions.

Saracens meanwhile have seen a huge number of players depart the club over the summer as they prepare for life in England’s second-tier due to their imposed relegation.

Their form has been mixed since lockdown ended but you get the sense that they have been using these match as preparation for Leinster. They will be without Owen Farrell who picked up a five-match ban for a dangerous tackle on Charlie Atkinson.

How can I watch Leinster v Saracens on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3. Coverage starts at 2.30 pm and the match kicks off at 3.00 pm.

What are the teams?

Leo Cullen and Mark McCall will name their respective sides at around midday on Friday.

