Quiz: Name The Leinster Team Which Won Their First Heineken Cup

It’s time for another quiz.

With the sporting and rugby world on lockdown due to the outbreak of Covid-19, we’re in a nostalgic mood at Pundit Arena as we go through the archives of famous rugby matches.

Our latest quiz is on Leinster’s maiden Heineken Cup triumph in 2009.

Michael Cheika’s side got their hands on a European trophy as they finally reached the promised land with a 19-16 win over the Leicester Tigers at Murrayfield.

It was an incredible run to the final for the eastern province which included a historic victory over Munster in the semi-final at Croke Park – a world record in attendance for a club rugby fixture at the time with over 80,000 people packed into the famous Irish venue.

This match took place almost 11 years ago and we want you to name the matchday 22 (yes, back then there was only seven replacements in rugby union) which beat the Tigers in Edinburgh.

You have five minutes to get them all, let us know how you do in the comments and don’t forget to tag a friend who you think could get 100% in this quiz.

Best of luck!





