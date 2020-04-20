“A Case By Case Basis” – Leo Cullen On Out Of Contract Leinster Players

There was no shortage of questions posed by around 20 different journalists this afternoon as Leinster Rugby hosted an online press conference with the Irish sporting media.

As many of us have come to realise in these unprecedented times, few answers exist to the uncertainty which surrounds us, not only in sport but in all aspects of our lives.

So you would feel sympathy for Leinster head coach Leo Cullen as he did his best to answer queries to a number of hypothetical scenarios which are constantly being suggested by the power brokers involved in the game.

A potential interprovincial series, a second Six Nations in 2020, the cancellation of the 2019/20 campaign – all of these were discussed in the same speculative detail.

Closer to matters within the organisation, one of the problems facing all clubs around the world is the issue surrounding players who are out of contract at the end of the season.

In Ireland, contracts run until June. But if the current season resumes in July which is what is currently being suggested, will those players still be able to play once the fixtures are up and running once again? If not, will they be able to find another club due to the financial and travel-related constraints?

When this was posed to the former Leinster and Ireland international, Cullen admitted that the conundrum was a “huge challenge.”

“It is a huge challenge,” Cullen said.

“We have a number of players who obviously will be off-contract. The contract cycle runs to the end of June in Ireland so that creates problems right away because if we’re talking about getting ready to come back, say, some time at the end of May or the middle of May, to come back into this preseason window, whether you’re able to finish out the season in July or August, what kind of form does that take?

“You then have players who are potentially off-contract, so, it’s going to be very much by a case-by-case basis. Players, we’re just trying to communicate with them individually and we’ll see how all the plays out.”

Cullen also confirmed that the eastern province will not be signing any new players ahead of the new season, rather they will promote from within by rewarding Academy players with senior contracts.

“There’s going to be a good chunk of players that still haven’t got themselves sorted with contracts for next season so to speak. We’ll just have to wait and see what that looks like. The players are very understanding, our guys, we don’t have as much change as most other teams. We don’t have players coming in, we have a very settled group for the most part.

“A lot of younger players will be getting promoted from the Academy to our senior squad, as is the case, there will be a few players that will retire at the end of the season. It is clearly complicated because we don’t know how the end of the season is going to look like. The players are open, they’re open to different suggestions.

“But until we know more information as to what the end of the season is going to look like, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. The players, they’re understanding of the situation.”