Leinster & Munster name teams for eagerly anticipated derby clash

This is going to be good.

Leinster and Munster have both named their teams for Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated Guinness Pro14 clash at the Aviva Stadium (KO 7.35 pm).

Both Leo Cullen and Johann van Graan have named very strong sides for Saturday’s derby which should lead to a highly entertaining game.

Leinster and Munster Teams

Leinster Team

Leinster have named a very strong side which sees Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter make up the front-row. Scott Fardy and the highly talent Ryan Baird pack down in the second-row. Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan make up the back-row in what are highly competitive positions for the eastern province.

Johnny Sexton captains the side from out-half where he is joined in the half-backs by Luke McGrath. Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose make up the centre partnership while James Lowe and Dave Kearney start on the wings. Jordan Larmour rounds off the back-three as he takes up his spot at fullback.

Munster Team

There are two debuts in the Munster team as RG Snyman and Damian De Allende start for the southern province while Matt Gallagher is named on the bench.

Snyman is joined in the second-row by Billy Holland and the duo will pack down behind a front-row of James Cronin, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer.

In the back-row, Peter O’Mahony captains the team from blindside where he is joined by Tommy O’Donnell and CJ Stander.

Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan start in the half-backs where they will hope to supply good ball to De Allende and Chris Farrell. Andrew Conway and Keith Earls start on the wings while Shane Daly is at fullback.

___

Leinster: Jordan Larmour, Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (captain), Luke McGrath, Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Scott Fardy, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Will Connors, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Max Deegan.

Munster: Shane Daly; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; RG Snyman, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Chris Cloete, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Matt Gallagher.

