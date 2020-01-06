Leinster Issue Johnny Sexton & James Ryan Injury Update

Leinster Rugby have issued an injury update on key duo Johnny Sexton and James Ryan ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup clash with Lyon on Sunday.

The eastern province have already qualified for the quarter-finals of this season’s competition thanks to the four wins they have secured in the pool stages thus far.

Sunday’s visit of Lyon will provide a good opportunity to rubberstamp a home quarter-final ahead of their final pool clash with Benetton.

Senior coach Stuart Lancaster provided an injury update today, in particular, on the fitness of Ryan and Sexton.

Ryan departed early on against Connacht as Leinster romped to yet another victory on Saturday. Ryan suffered a calf injury and Lancaster confirmed it will be monitored throughout the week before a final decision is made on his availability.

Sexton, meanwhile, is still suffering from a knee injury he picked up against Northampton in early December. Leinster confirmed that Sexton “continues to make good progress” and will look to continue his training load this week.

In terms of his availability for Leinster’s upcoming European games, Lancaster confirmed that Sexton would need to train fully early next week to be involved against Benetton but the Englishman revealed that won’t happen.

“We have got a Sunday game and a game again next Saturday so he (Sexton) would have to be on the training field playing full contact and training on Monday, Tuesday next week and that’s not going to happen,” Lancaster told The Irish Times.

In more positive news, Joe Tomane, who returned from injury against Connacht, came through the game with no issues and is available for selection.

Those who remain sidelined include Michael Bent (calf), Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder), Rónan Kelleher (hand), Vakh Abdaladze (back), Jack Conan (foot), Barry Daly (knee) and Dan Leavy (knee).