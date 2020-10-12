More injury worry for Ireland as Jordan Larmour set for lengthy spell on the sidelines

The injuries are beginning to pile up.

Leinster and Ireland have been hit with the news that Jordan Larmour will miss the entirety of the 2020 Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup fixtures due to a shoulder injury.

Larmour went off with a shoulder injury against Benetton at the weekend and Leinster have confirmed today that the 23-year-old suffered a dislocation. He will undergo a procedure this week and although there is no timeline for his return, he will miss the upcoming international fixtures.

There was bad news for Max Deegan as well. The flanker suffered a knee injury in the opening round against the Dragons and the eastern province have confirmed that it is an ACL injury which required surgery. Deegan will be out for a number of months.

Ryan Baird, who was named in Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad as one of six uncapped players, suffered an adductor injury against Benetton and he will be further assessed by the Leinster Rugby medical team this week.

Tadhg Furlong, who is battling a calf problem, will continue to rehabilitate with Leinster. Ireland’s number one tighthead wasn’t selected in the Ireland squad last week.

Leinster also confirmed that a number of their Ireland internationals are carrying knocks but they will be assessed by the IRFU’s medical staff when they convene for camp on Wednesday. These players include Ronan Kelleher (quad), Andrew Porter (hamstring) and Johnny Sexton (hamstring).

This latest news will just add to the worry for Farrell who is already concerned about the fitness of Finlay Bealham and Dave Heffernan who both departed early on in Connacht’s loss to Cardiff.

