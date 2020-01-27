Bristol Bears Confirm Signing Of Kyle Sinckler For Next Season

Bristol Bears have confirmed that they have signed Kyle Sinckler who will begin life at Ashton Gate at the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign.

In what is no doubt a huge blow to Harlequins, Sinckler’s signing is yet another statement from Bristol that they have lofty ambitions for the future.

The 26-year-old England international and British & Irish Lion has signed a two-year contract.

“Kyle is an outstanding player and it’s fantastic to bring someone of his international calibre to the Bears,” said Director of Rugby Pat Lam.

“He’s coming into his peak years as a front-rower and has a wealth of experience at the very highest level. What really pleases us is Kyle’s attitude; he’s excited about coming to Bristol and being part of our journey.

“A key part of our vision is developing our homegrown contingent to become England internationals. Kyle can set the example of what it takes for a young player to succeed at the highest level.

Rose and Lion 🦁

Front row flair 🔥 Get excited, 'cos now he's a Bear. 🐻 pic.twitter.com/AqWjHkE0uY — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) January 27, 2020

“With John Afoa committing for another season and Kyle coming onboard for two, it’ll strengthen the depth of such a key position with two world class players as we plan to fulfil our Champions Cup ambitions.”

Sinckler outlined his gratitude towards Harlequins while revealing he’s looking forward to working under Lam.

“The opportunity to come to Bristol and play under Pat Lam was one that I couldn’t turn down.

“The Bears are an ambitious club on the up and it was great to visit the city and the facilities that they have. There’s a clear plan in place for long-term success and I’m looking forward to contributing.

“I’m grateful to Harlequins for everything they have done for me and my career. I’d like to thank the coaches, fans and my teammates for all their support over the years.”