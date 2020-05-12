Racing 92 Confirm Signing Of Wallabies Duo For Next Season

Racing 92 have confirmed the signing of Kurtley Beale and Luke Jones ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Beale, who has 92 caps for Australia, is currently with the Waratahs. He returned to the Sydney-based franchise after a brief stint with Wasps in the Premiership in 2017.

Jones will be returning to France for the second time after spending three years with Bordeaux-Begles between 2016 and 2019. He played for the Melbourne Rebels last season in what proved to be an unsuccessful attempt of claiming a spot in the Wallabies squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Racing 92’s sporting director, Yannick Nyanga, and general manager, Laurent Travers, announced the signing of the duo in a video released by the club yesterday.

The signing of these two players further strengthens the Parisian club’s squad which already contains a whole host of top talent including Finn Russell, Virimi Vakatawa, Teddy Thomas, Camille Chat and of course, Irish duo, Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan.

Racing 92 currently like in third place in the Top 14 before the season was cancelled while they were due to play Clermont Auvergne at the Parc des Sports Marcel Michelin in the quarter-final of the Heineken Champions Cup.

EPCR remain committed to staging the outstanding fixtures of this season’s Champions Cup, including the mouth-watering tie between Clermont and Racing 92.

Elsewhere, the Parisian club also confirmed that Brice Dulin, Ben Volavola, Ben Tameifuna and Vasil Kakovin will depart the club.