Kurtley Beale made an admirable gesture to Racing 92 soon after signing

Kurtley Beale got his Racing 92 career off to a good start on Saturday as the Parisian side secured a 27-23 victory away to Lyon in the opening round of the Top 14.

Beale started the match at fullback and he played 56 minutes before he was replaced by Olivier Klemenczak.

The Australian star left the Waratahs before the Super Rugby AU season began. Beale had a year remaining on his contract and it was expected that he would depart Sydney in 2021. However, the onset of Covid-19 saw Beale take up a contract offer with the French giants for the coming season.

It’s no secret that overseas players receive a lot of money in France’s top-tier but this is enhanced when it comes to players of Beale’s quality and experience.

Beale is likely to earn quite a bit during his two-year contract. But it’s good to see that he decided to take a pay cut once he arrived at Racing.

According to a report in Midi Olympique, Beale requested that he should receive a pay cut in line with his teammates as a result of the financial constraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is understood that Beale went straight to the club’s management in order to put in this request.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Beale performs in the weeks ahead. How he links up with teammates such as Finn Russell, Teddy Thomas, Simon Zebo and Juan Imhoff will be key.

Due to the Australian’s huge number of caps for the Wallabies, he will still be eligible for selection for international selection. A player must have 60 caps for the Wallabies if he can be selected while playing overseas.

Beale has 92 and Rugby Australia’s Director of Rugby Scott Johnson has already confirmed that he could be in the mix.

