“It’s exciting” – Jordan Larmour on the prospect of James Lowe in green

It seems like it’s only a matter of time until we see James Lowe in an Ireland jersey.

The New Zealand native will complete his three years of residency in Ireland in November which will make him eligible for Andy Farrell’s side.

Such has been Lowe’s impact at Leinster since he arrived in Dublin in late 2017, it is almost certain that he will be called up when Ireland begin their busy end of year schedule.

Lowe’s addition will only add further depth to an already highly competitive area of the pitch for Ireland.

“His rugby really does the talking.”

Jordan Larmour is one man who has copper-fastened his place in Farrell’s side after starting each of Ireland’s three Six Nations fixtures this year at fullback. The 23-year-old shared the pitch with Lowe when the Kiwi made his Leinster debut back in December 2017.

Having played with Lowe for the last three years, Larmour is in a good place to discuss what he could potentially bring to the Ireland setup.

“I didn’t really know much about James Lowe before he came over,” Energia ambassador Jordan Larmour said.

“I think everyone knows about him now. He’s had a huge impact in Leinster, both on and off the pitch. He’s a big character but yeah, his rugby really does the talking. He shows up every game. He puts his best foot forward. He’s had a huge impact on Leinster.

“Even just getting to learn off him and pick his brains about things. He’s been really good to work with. He’s had a massive impact on Leinster. We’ll wait and see what happens in the future.”

Jordan Larmour added:

“His style of how he plays the game is very good. Any team he’d went to, he’d have a big impact on that team and how they’re playing. I think the same impact that he had on Leinster, he could bring to Ireland because he’s such a good player. So it’s exciting.”

Munster

Although Larmour and Lowe will be eyeing Ireland caps in a few months, there is a lot of rugby to be played in the interim.

Leinster begin their return to rugby with a clash with Munster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week and Larmour outlined that the squad are raring to go.

“Any time we play Munster it’s always a bit spicy.

“But yeah, it’s massively exciting, and everyone’s raring to go. Playing Munster in the Aviva Stadium, it’s pretty big, and I’m just really looking forward to getting back out there and playing rugby again.

“And I know a lot of people, my family and all, they’re very excited about getting back to watching it. It’s always a good game against Munster so it will be good viewing.”

___

Energia ambassador Jordan Larmour has launched the first of a two-part social documentary giving insight into his rollercoaster season of rugby – available to watch on www.energia.ie/rugby/jordan-larmour