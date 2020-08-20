Jordan Larmour on how he used lockdown to prepare for rugby’s return

Not long to go now.

Professional rugby will make a welcome return this weekend when the Guinness Pro14 resumes with a round of interprovincial fixtures.

The 2019/20 campaign will be completed over the next four weekends. To start off, there will be two rounds of regular-season games followed by the semi-finals and final.

All eyes are fixated on Saturday’s fixture between Leinster and Munster at the Aviva Stadium before Connacht and Ulster face off at the same venue on Sunday.

Leinster, of course, are already guaranteed their place in the semi-final but they won’t be short of motivation when they take on their southern rivals. Leo Cullen’s side are also chasing the incredible achievement of going the entire season unbeaten.

One man who will be hoping to hit the ground running is Jordan Larmour. The Leinster flyer was enjoying an excellent season pre-lockdown as he cemented his place in Andy Farrell’s Ireland side where he started all three of Ireland’s Six Nations fixtures at fullback.

“I was running a bootcamp in my house”

As for all players, the immediate suspension of the season would have been hugely frustrating, and Larmour explains how he stayed on top of his game during that unprecedented period.

“When the lockdown came, I didn’t really know what to do,” Energia ambassador Larmour said.

“I suppose it was kind of tough to find a routine and know what to do with myself every day. For the first few weeks anyway, I was running a bootcamp in my house. We had a treadmill from when I was younger but I got a few more weights when lockdown properly started.

“It was a nice time to really focus on my gym, getting strong again and being robust as well. Keeping all the muscles and ligaments intact for when we come back into training, we’re in a good place and we’re not carrying niggles or getting injured.”

Jordan Larmour says that the most difficult aspect of the lockdown period was the uncertainty surrounding when rugby would return as he recalls some of the false dawns which occurred around being allowed back at Leinster’s training ground.

“You were told you were going back in one day and then you weren’t.”

“That was tough, just not having the clarity and the uncertainty of what’s happening next and no one really knew. You know, keep your head down when you were told you were going back in one day and then you weren’t. It’s like, ‘ugh, when are we going to get back playing rugby?’

“Just going back to the team thing, it’s important to keep focussed and keep doing what you’re doing each day and then, when you finally get to go back in, you’re starting from a good spot.”

Leinster take on Munster at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday at 7.35 pm.

With the return of rugby kicking off this Saturday, Energia has released episode two of its social documentary series with ambassador, Jordan Larmour, who reveals unique insights into how he kept in peak playing condition during lockdown.



Following on from last week’s episode, The Power Behind Jordan Larmour – A Rollercoaster Season, the second episode, The Power Behind Jordan Larmour – Lockdown, gives viewers an insight into how Jordan dealt with the lockdown and how he took the opportunity to fine-tune his body, turning his family garage into a home weights room Click here to watch part 2 – Lockdown.

