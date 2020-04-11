Gloucester Confirm The Signing Of Jonny May From Leicester Tigers

Gloucester have confirmed the signing of England international Jonny May for next season as the winger departs Leicester Tigers.

Jonny May came through the Gloucester Academy, making 121 appearances for the Kingsholm outfit before signing for the Tigers in 2017.

With 53 caps for England, May is considered one of the most devastating finishers in the game and it’s undoubtedly a huge coup for Gloucester to get the 30-year-old back on their books.

“We’ve been talking to Jonny for a little while, and were very close to an agreement before the Premiership was postponed and our discussions had to be put on hold,” Gloucester Director of Rugby, David Humphreys, said.

“With the changing landscape in English rugby and beyond, we very much appreciated Jonny’s pragmatic approach to our discussions.

“Our supporters will have watched his performances for England over the last couple of seasons, and will be looking forward to watching him back playing at Kingsholm for Gloucester Rugby. There’s no doubt he’s a world-class player, who would be an asset to any side.

“He will not only, I’m sure, be a great player for us again, but also a great mentor to our young wingers like Ollie Thorley and Louis Rees-Zammit. It’ll be a tremendous help for them to have someone with Jonny’s experience to learn from.”

May also outlined his excitement about the move.

“Once I had made the decision to leave Leicester there was only ever one club I really wanted to play for. I’m grateful to David Humphreys and everyone at Gloucester Rugby who have found a way for me to rejoin. I’m very excited about being back in Cherry and White playing at Kingsholm again.”