John Cooney returns to Ireland squad ahead of showdown with France

The IRFU have confirmed that John Cooney has returned to the Ireland squad ahead of the clash with France in what is the final round of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations on Saturday.

There was uproar from some quarters when Cooney was omitted from Andy Farrell’s original squad as the head coach opted for Conor Murray, Jamison Gibson-Park and Kieran Marmion as his three scrum-halves.

Gibson-Park made his Ireland debut as a second-half replacement in Ireland’s 50-17 win over Italy on Saturday but the IRFU have confirmed that the New Zealand born scrum-half suffered some “hamstring tightness” after the game.

As a result, John Cooney has been added to the Ireland squad as additional cover.

The IRFU have also confirmed that Munster’s Keith Earls is in camp and is completing his rehabilitation from a current injury. A decision will be made later in the week on his potential availability for Saturday’s match in Paris.

Earls wasn’t officially included in Farrell’s Six Nations squad but it looks like he could feature if he recovers from injury this week.

Finally, it has been confirmed that Garry Ringrose will play no further part in Ireland’s international games over the coming weeks due to a facial injury he picked up against Italy.

Ringrose suffered a suspected fractured jaw when attempting to charge down a kick during Saturday’s win.

