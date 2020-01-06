Joey Carbery Set For Stint On The Sidelines After Suffering Wrist Injury

Munster will be without Joey Carbery for their must-win Heineken Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 on Sunday and for the foreseeable future after the 24-yar-old suffered a wrist ligament injury against Ulster which requires surgery.

This will leave Munster severely depleted in the out-half department with JJ Hanrahan currently rehabbing a hamstring injury while Tyler Bleyendaal is sidelined with an ongoing neck problem.

“After undergoing a scan, it has been confirmed that Joey Carbery sustained a wrist ligament injury in Friday night’s game against Ulster,” a Munster injury update stated.

“The number 10 requires surgery and has been ruled out for the immediate future.”

Munster could look to Academy out-half Ben Healy to start on Sunday after the Tipperary native made his first start in the PRO14 against Edinburgh at the end of November.

The southern province could also look to Rory Scannell to operate as a makeshift out-half for the trip to Paris.

Of course, this has ramifications for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell ahead of the Six Nations. Johnny Sexton is currently sidelined with a knee injury but could be back in time for the opening weekend against Scotland although it is not expected he will be fit for Leinster in the interim.

___

Other injury concerns for Munster include Andrew Conway who was withdrawn at halftime against Ulster due to a neck complaint. The province have confirmed that his fitness will be reviewed as the week progresses.

Niall Scannell, who was removed from action against Ulster due to cramp, has returned to full training while Darren Sweetnam, Rhys Marshall and Kevin O’Byrne will be reintroduced to training this week.

Tadhg Beirne will remain out for some time as he begins his rehabilitation from ankle surgery. Fineen Wycherley will undergo the return-to-play protocols this week after failing a HIA in Belfast while the aforementioned Hanrahan and Tommy O’Donnell will continue to rehab this week from their respective hamstring injuries.