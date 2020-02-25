Joey Carbery Set For Further Surgery As Munster Provide Injury Update

Munster have confirmed that Joey Carbery will undergo further surgery as he continues his comeback from injury.

Carbery has been sidelined since Munster’s loss to Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium at the beginning of January.

Carbery sustained a wrist ligament injury in that game which required surgery. The timeline for his recovery was between two and four months and Munster have now confirmed that Carbery will undergo elective surgery on his ankle.

The 24-year-old originally injured his ankle in the World Cup warm-up victory over Italy at the Aviva Stadium last summer and the injury was further aggravated during the World Cup which ruled him out until December when he made his comeback against Leinster at Thomond Park.

Munster released the following statement in relation to Carbery’s latest surgery.

“While rehabbing from his current wrist injury, Joey Carbery attended an ankle specialist last week who advised a further surgery. As Carbery is already undergoing rehabilitation for a wrist injury, it was decided to go ahead with the elective procedure on his ankle.”

It remains to be seen whether Carbery will play any part in the remainder of the season for Munster.

Elsewhere, Niall Scannell and Shane Daly are due to undergo scans for respective leg and hip knocks. Scannell suffered the leg injury in the first half of the bonus-point win over Zebre while Daly reported trouble during the warm-up before the game.

Craig Casey, who was removed from the field of play with a hand injury, is continuing to train as normal after a scan showed that there was no fracture.

Jack O’Donoghue and Chris Farrell have both been released from Ireland camp for Munster’s clash with Scarlets this weekend.

Continuing to rehab: Jean Kleyn (neck), Rhys Marshall (knee), Joey Carbery (wrist/ankle), Tadhg Beirne (ankle), Brian Scott (foot), Tyler Bleyendaal (neck).