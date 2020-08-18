Big blow for Munster as Joey Carbery suffers setback in ankle recovery

Big blow for Munster.

Munster have been hit with the news that Joey Carbery has suffered a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury.

Carbery underwent surgery on his ankle and his wrist earlier this year.

Carbery originally injured his ankle during a warm-up match against Italy ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. He aggravated that injury during his time in Japan before making a comeback for Munster at Christmas.

He subsequently injured his wrist in a PRO14 clash with Ulster at the beginning of January.

Previous updates from the southern province had Carbery set for a return in September but that will no longer happen as the latest setback will push out his return date.

Munster have confirmed that Carbery will be out for an ‘indefinite period’.

“Further steps in rehabilitating his ankle”

“It has been confirmed that Joey Carbery will not be available for an indefinite period of time,” a Munster statement read.

“Following his latest meeting with the specialist, the 24-year-old playmaker has been advised to take further steps in rehabilitating his ankle, and to delay his return to rugby.”

Head Coach Johann van Graan said: “As disappointing as the latest news is, we have Joey at the centre of it all, going through this, and doing everything right in making sure that when he returns to the pitch he stays on the pitch.

“That’s what we all want at the end of this, and undoubtedly it has been a tough blow for him, but he has shown great resilience already and will do everything that’s asked of him for this next phase also.

“A serious injury like his can heal in different ways and now that we’re moving into the return to rugby stage the ankle isn’t where it should be in hitting those next markers.

“David (Nucifora), Andy (Farrell) and I spoke with Joey last week and all want what’s best for him. We know his standing in the province and Irish rugby and how important he is to us all. Our priority is to look after him. He is a young man with huge sporting talent and a bright future, we are here to support Joey at every stage giving him the time he needs.

“There is a lot of rugby to be played in the coming season and we look forward to welcoming Joey back when he is fully recovered.”

“Incredibly frustrating time”

“It’s an incredibly frustrating time at the moment, but I am making good progress over the last couple of weeks,” Joey Carbery said regarding his ankle injury.

“Even though the ankle isn’t where it needs to be just yet, I’ve full confidence it will heal and be pain-free soon, and I will be back better than ever. I just need time right now.

“I’d like to say thank you to the IRFU and Munster for their continued support and for having my back throughout it all.

“I’d also like to thank my girlfriend Robyn and my family for always being there when I need them.

“Lastly, to the fans, I’m so excited to get back out in front of you guys. It’s going to be such an exciting season ahead and I cannot wait to see where we can go as a squad. Hopefully, we will all be back in Thomond Park soon together.”

Munster are currently gearing up for their return to rugby where they will face Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

