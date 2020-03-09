Joe Marler Cited For Alun Wyn Jones Incident

England prop Joe Marler has been cited for an incident with Alun Wyn Jones in his side’s 33-30 win over Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

10 minutes into the game, a melee broke out between both sets of players which culminated in Marler squeezing Jones’ genitalia.

Marler wasn’t punished at the time for his actions but the Six Nations have confirmed he has been cited and will face a disciplinary hearing.

“The England No. 1 Joe Marler has been cited for an alleged infringement of Law 9.27 (A Player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship – Hair pulling or grabbing; Spitting at anyone; Grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals (and/or breasts in the case of female players.) during the Guinness Six Nations England v Wales match last Saturday. A disciplinary hearing will take place on Thursday 12.03.2020 in Dublin.”

Manu Tuilagi will face a disciplinary hearing for the red card he received for the shoulder charge on George North towards the end of the game while Courtney Lawes has also been cited for an alleged dangerous tackle.

All three disciplinary hearings will take place this Thursday in Dublin.

WhatsApp Email 395 Shares