Jerry Flannery Lands Coaching Role With English Club Harlequins

Former Munster and Ireland international Jerry Flannery has landed a coaching role with Gallagher Premiership outfit, Harlequins.

Flannery’s most recent role was as forwards coach with Munster but he departed the southern province last season alongside Felix Jones. Flannery was subsequently replaced by Graham Rowntree, while Jones was replaced by Australian legend, Stephen Larkham.

The Limerick man, however, has now landed a new role as lineout coach with the London-based club.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Quins family,” Jerry Flannery told Quins’ website.

“Harlequins is a club with a great history and fantastic supporter base.

“Gussy’s passion for the art of coaching along with his drive to bring success to Harlequins was a big factor in my joining. I’m also looking forward to integrating with the other coaches, Adam Jones, Nick Evans and Sean Long, and working with Quins’ very talented playing group.”

Quins’ Head of Rugby, Paul Gustard, outlined his excitement with Jerry Flannery’s arrival.

“I am delighted we have been able to secure Fla’s services.

“I have spoken to him many times and I love his intensity, allied to his desire to personally improve in equal measure to his drive to raise the standard of those he coaches. He is very bright and articulate with a keen rugby mind and a strong passion for the game.

“He comes from a culture of hard-working men, who play with a passion and purpose that we want from our team and I believe Jerry has a skill set and determination to help foster, alongside Bomb [scrum coach Adam Jones], a ruthless pack mentality with a hard edge based on strong fundamentals with no quarter given.

“He was the standout candidate in our process, and I am delighted he has chosen us. On behalf of the Club we welcome Jerry, Katy and his young family to Harlequins.”

Premiership Rugby is hoping for a return to action on August 15 which is roughly in line with the PRO14 who are targeting an end of August return to the season.

WhatsApp Email 248 Shares