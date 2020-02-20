Munster, Leinster & Connacht Name Teams For PRO14 Weekend

Munster, Leinster and Connacht have all announced their teams for this weekend’s round of PRO14 action.

Munster travel to Italy to take on Zebre, Leinster are also on the road as they take on Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium while Connacht face a tricky trip to Scotland to take on Edinburgh. All games take place on Friday night and kick off at 7.35 pm.

Munster have made six changes to the side which hammered the Southern Kings last weekend.

Darren O’Shea comes into the second-row to join Fineen Wycherley while Chris Cloete and Jack O’Sullivan both come into the back-row alongside Arno Botha.

In the backline, Craig Casey comes in at scrum-half while Rory Scannell and Sammy Arnold come in to form the midfield partnership.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Niall Scannell (c), John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea; Arno Botha, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Gavin Coombes, Tommy O’Donnell, Neil Cronin, Dan Goggin, Darren Sweetnam.

___

Leinster have made eight changes to the starting XV which beat the Cheetahs last time out. The eastern province have named a back-three of Hugo Keenan, Jame Lowe and Cian Kelleher. Conor O’Brien and Jimmy O’Brien form the centre partnership while Jamison Gibson-Park and Ciaran Frawley start at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

Peter Dooley, James Tracy and Michael Bent form the front-row while Ross Molony and Scott Fardy pack down in the second-row. The back-row combination is made up of Josh Murphy at blindside, Scott Penny at openside and Rhys Ruddock at number eight.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan, Cian Kelleher, Jimmy O’Brien, Conor O’Brien, James Lowe, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Scott Fardy, Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Rhys Ruddock.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Michael Milne, Jack Aungier, Jack Dunne, Ryan Baird, Rowan Osborne, Harry Byrne, Tommy O’Brien.

__

Connacht meanwhile have made four changes to the starting XV which recorded an impressive 39-0 win over the Cardiff Blues last weekend for their trip to Edinburgh.

All changes come in the forwards as Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt come into the front-row while Finlay Bealham retains his place at tighthead. In the second-row, Joe Maksymiw and Niall Murray both come into the starting team. The back-row and the rest of the backline remains unchanged.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Kyle Godwin, Peter Robb, John Porch, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham, Niall Murray, Joe Maksymiw, Paul Boyle, Colby Fainga’a, Jarrad Butler (Capt).

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Paddy McAllister, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Eoghan Masterson, Eoin McKeon, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Tom Daly.