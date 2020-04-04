Quiz: Name The Players Who Made The Most Appearances For Ireland Without Scoring A Try

In our latest rugby quiz, instead of looking at prolific try scorers, we will be focussing on those who were a little shy when it came to crossing the whitewash.

Scoring tries isn’t the be-all and end-all. Most supporters would be happy to see their tighthead prop solely lock out a scrum for 60 minutes, for example.

Nevertheless, we’re taking a look at players who have played the most games for Ireland without ever scoring a try.

To make this quiz a little easier to complete, we’re only going to look at players from the last 20 years or so.

We will provide the time in which they played for Ireland and the number of games they played without scoring a try to help.

Here’s a hint.

There are nine players to get and we’re going to give you plenty of time with this one so you have nine minutes to complete the quiz!

Best of luck and let us know how you get on in the comments!





