Quiz: Name The Players With Longest Ireland Career In Professional Era

We’re testing your knowledge on the stalwarts of Irish rugby in our latest quiz.

Once you’re finished with this quiz, make sure to check out the bottom of this article for links to all the quizzes we have produced over the last few weeks which are sure to keep you busy in these rugby scarce times.

Today’s quiz looks at the stalwarts of Irish rugby and in particular, those players who have had the longest careers in a green jersey in the professional era.

It doesn’t necessarily mean the players with the most caps but the longest period of time between first cap and last cap.

For the sake of this quiz, there is one player included who played a lot of his rugby in the amateur era but the final years of his career did coincide with the onset and establishment of professionalism in this country.

There are 15 players for you select, you have seven minutes to get them all and make sure to tag a friend and post your score in the comments section.

Best of luck!





