Nominees confirmed for Irish Rugby’s Players’ Player of the Year

The nominees for the Zurich Irish Rugby Players’ Player of the Year award have been revealed today.
There have been some excellent individual performances throughout the year at provincial and international level for both the men’s and women’s game in XVs and 7s.
The awards also recognise the achievements of players off the field with the Zurich Contribution to Society Award consisting of three nominees.
For the men’s Players’ Player of the Year award, there are four nominees – James Lowe, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose and John Cooney.
For the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year, three players are in the running – Ryan Baird, Shane Daly and Caelan Doris.
There are also awards for Try of the Year, Women’s XV Player of the Year, Women’s 7s Player of the Year and Men’s 7s Player of the Year.
Below you will find the full list of nominees for each of the different awards:
Zurich Players’ Player of the Year 2020
Andrew Conway – Munster Rugby
John Cooney – Ulster Rugby
James Lowe – Leinster Rugby
Garry Ringrose – Leinster Rugby
Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year 2020
Ryan Baird – Leinster Rugby
Shane Daly – Munster Rugby
Caelan Doris – Leinster Rugby
Try of the Year 2020
Andrew Conway – Ospreys v Munster Rugby Heineken Champions Cup
John Cooney – Ulster Rugby v Clermont Heineken Champions Cup
Robin Copeland – Connacht Rugby v Gloucester Rugby Heineken Champions Cup
Women’s XVs Player of the Year 2020
Linda Djougang
Edel McMahon
Cliodhna Moloney
Zurich Contribution to Society Award 2020
Ultan Dillane
Billy Holland
Andrew Porter
Women’s 7s Player of the Year 2020
Kathy Baker
Louise Galvin
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe
Men’s 7s Player of the Year 2020
Jordan Conroy
Terry Kennedy
Harry McNulty
The Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards will be broadcast on Virgin Media Two on Saturday, 17th October after the Champions Cup Final.
