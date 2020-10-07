Nominees confirmed for Irish Rugby’s Players’ Player of the Year

A great list of candidates.

The nominees for the Zurich Irish Rugby Players’ Player of the Year award have been revealed today.

There have been some excellent individual performances throughout the year at provincial and international level for both the men’s and women’s game in XVs and 7s.

The awards also recognise the achievements of players off the field with the Zurich Contribution to Society Award consisting of three nominees.

For the men’s Players’ Player of the Year award, there are four nominees – James Lowe, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose and John Cooney.

For the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year, three players are in the running – Ryan Baird, Shane Daly and Caelan Doris.

There are also awards for Try of the Year, Women’s XV Player of the Year, Women’s 7s Player of the Year and Men’s 7s Player of the Year.

Below you will find the full list of nominees for each of the different awards:

Zurich Players’ Player of the Year 2020

Andrew Conway – Munster Rugby

John Cooney – Ulster Rugby

James Lowe – Leinster Rugby

Garry Ringrose – Leinster Rugby

Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year 2020

Ryan Baird – Leinster Rugby

Shane Daly – Munster Rugby

Caelan Doris – Leinster Rugby

Try of the Year 2020

Andrew Conway – Ospreys v Munster Rugby Heineken Champions Cup

John Cooney – Ulster Rugby v Clermont Heineken Champions Cup

Robin Copeland – Connacht Rugby v Gloucester Rugby Heineken Champions Cup

Women’s XVs Player of the Year 2020

Linda Djougang

Edel McMahon

Cliodhna Moloney

Zurich Contribution to Society Award 2020

Ultan Dillane

Billy Holland

Andrew Porter

Women’s 7s Player of the Year 2020

Kathy Baker

Louise Galvin

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Men’s 7s Player of the Year 2020

Jordan Conroy

Terry Kennedy

Harry McNulty

___

The Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards will be broadcast on Virgin Media Two on Saturday, 17th October after the Champions Cup Final.

