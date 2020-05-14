Quiz: Name Every Irish Player To Represent The Lions Since 2001

In our latest rugby quiz, we want you to name every Irish player to have played for the Lions since 2001.

In this quiz, we’re including all fixtures, so you will have to name some of the Irish players who may have only played the midweek games.

We have compiled a list of 37 players, including one player who made his first appearance in 1997 but also featured on the 2001 tour.

To help you along, we’ve included the year the player made his first appearance for the Lions, his position and the number of appearances that player made in his whole Lions career.

You have 10 minutes to get them all and you may include just surnames if you so wish.

Best of luck and please let us know how you get on!





WhatsApp Email 124 Shares