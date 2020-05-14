Home Rugby Quiz: Name Every Irish Player To Represent The Lions Since 2001

Quiz: Name Every Irish Player To Represent The Lions Since 2001

Sean McMahon May 14, 2020

In our latest rugby quiz, we want you to name every Irish player to have played for the Lions since 2001. 

In this quiz, we’re including all fixtures, so you will have to name some of the Irish players who may have only played the midweek games.

We have compiled a list of 37 players, including two players who made their first appearances in 1997 but also featured on the 2001 tour.

To help you along, we’ve included the year the player made his first appearance for the Lions, his position and the number of appearances that player made in his whole Lions career.

Irish player Lions

 

You have 10 minutes to get them all and you may include just surnames if you so wish.

Best of luck and please let us know how you get on!


WhatsApp
Tweet
Share151
Email
151 Shares

About Sean McMahon

Sean is Head of Pundit Arena Rugby. Contact him on Twitter here:
Pundit Arena © 2020. All Rights Reserved.