Quiz: Name every Irish player to represent the Lions since 2001

Can you name every Irish player to have played for the Lions since 2001?

In this quiz, we’re including all fixtures, so you will have to name some of the Irish Lions players who may have only played the midweek games.

We have compiled a list of 37 players, including two players who made their first appearances in 1997 but also featured on the 2001 tour.

TEAM NEWS 🦁 Zander Fagerson is replaced by Tadhg Furlong in the starting line-up. Kyle Sinckler comes onto the bench. Read more below 👇#LionsRugby #1888Cup — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) June 24, 2021

To help you along, we’ve included the year the player made his first appearance for the Lions, his position and the number of appearances that player made in his whole Lions career.

You have 10 minutes to get every Irish Lions in the quiz and you may include just surnames if you so wish.

Best of luck and please let us know how you get on!





(Originally published on May 14, 2020).

