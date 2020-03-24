IRFU Announce Fund To Help Support Impacted Irish Clubs

The IRFU have confirmed that they will make a fund available to Irish clubs who are impacted financially due to the current Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

The game’s governing body will make €500,000 available to all clubs on the island of Ireland.

Domestic Game Director, Colin McEntee, will be advising clubs how the fund is to be applied as soon as is practicable, the IRFU said in a statement.

The IRFU have communicated with all clubs today on the availability of this fund and they will provide further clarification in due course on how the various clubs can avail of this.

In addition to the implementation of this fund, the IRFU will postpone all loan repayments for four months from April 1.

The IRFU state that this will benefit 56 clubs who have loan repayments to make during this period, a sum which totals €150,000 throughout the four-month period.

The IRFU have also called on clubs to avail of the various supports provided by the Irish and Northern Irish governments.

You can read the full statement from the IRFU here.