Quiz: Name The Top Irish And Welsh Try Scorers In The Six Nations

Ireland and Wales will do battle on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium in the second round of this year’s Guinness Six Nations championship.

These two teams have been involved in some memorable clashes in the past and these encounters are generally incredibly tight affairs.

Yet, Ireland will have painful memories of the last Six Nations clash between the sides when they produced a disappointing performance in Cardiff to hand Wales the Grand Slam.

Ireland have not lost to Wales at home since 2012.

But Andy Farrell’s side will know that a vast improvement on their performance against Scotland will be needed to continue that record.

Under Farrell and Wayne Pivac, both sides are looking to play a more expansive game which they hope will lead to more tries.

With that in mind, we want to test your knowledge of the top try scorers from both nations in Six Nations history i.e from when the tournament was expanded to six teams in 2000.

___

It the quiz does not display below, just click here. (You just have to enter the surname of each player).

We have gone with 13 of the top try scorers in the Six Nations across both nations. We’ve also included some hints to help you along. You have five minutes to try to name them all.

Best of luck and let us know how you get on in the comments!





Want more rugby quizzes?

Check out our quiz from last weekend where you must name all the players who have captained Ireland over the last 20 years.